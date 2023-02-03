School awaiting guidance following Sanders’ critical race theory order

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following an executive order from Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one school in Region 8 is already seeing pushback.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an order prohibiting critical race theory in the classroom.

The Academies at Jonesboro High School said as of Thursday, Feb. 2, it is awaiting guidance from the state on an Advanced Placement class focused on “African American” studies.

Jonesboro Public Schools said 22 students have already unenrolled from the course following Sanders’ announcement.

Officials added the College Board said the class does not teach the theory, and lessons are currently continuing.

