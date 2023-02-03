Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Safety tips:

Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends

Put an index card with your contact information in your child’s pocket. You can also write that information on your child’s arm. This will help first responders return reunited lost children with their families

Do not fight or struggle over beads

Keep a safe distance from the floats

Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured

If you’re grilling, do not dump hot coals on the grass. Make sure to extinguish hot coals after grilling