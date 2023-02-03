Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Safety tips:
- Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends
- Put an index card with your contact information in your child’s pocket. You can also write that information on your child’s arm. This will help first responders return reunited lost children with their families
- Do not fight or struggle over beads
- Keep a safe distance from the floats
- Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured
- If you’re grilling, do not dump hot coals on the grass. Make sure to extinguish hot coals after grilling
- Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers
Prohibited items/acts:
- No glass bottles or containers
- Do not cross parade barricades during the parade
- Do not throw anything at the floats
- No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested
- No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested
- No ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route
- No firearms
- No unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) are permitted over the parade route
