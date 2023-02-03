Richwood finally adopts budget

Richwood, LA
Richwood, LA(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood finally adopted a budget on February 2.

“I’m relieved and excited and happy all at the same time,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE.

It comes after the town failed to adopt a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began on July 1, 2022.

Per state law, town employees haven’t received a check in nearly a month.

“Coming to work, not complaining, not sure when they would be paid,” Brown told KNOE. “Still coming to work, doing their jobs. I appreciate what they have done. The hours they have put in. The loyalty and dedication they have shown.”

State law allowed Richwood to spend up to 50% of the previous year’s budget, but those funds ran out, leaving the town unable to complete basic repairs.

“A sewer pump station that needs some repair,” said Brown. “We have got one of the police vehicles that need repair. Some of those maintenance issues. We will get on those as well.”

Two years in a row, certain aldermen have held up the budget. With the 2023-24 budget season around the corner, Brown hopes to mend relationships with those aldermen, so it’s approved on time.

“To look to repair what is out of wack,” said Brown. “Whatever’s broken. Whatever part I have had to play in it, if there is some role I have had to play in it, I want to extend an olive branch to those folks.”

Alderpersons Wysinger Cleveland, Simeon Profit, and Janice Fleming voted in favor of the budget. Leola Keys, and Wilbert Reed were not present.

