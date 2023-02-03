Louisiana Tech holds on to beat Rice

Bulldogs beat Owls, 80-72
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs utilized the deep ball early, making 10 first half 3-pointers, to beat Rice, 80-72. La Tech saw its 24-point lead vanish in the second half, but the Bulldogs hung on down the stretch with key defensive plays to secure the win. Cobe Williams led the way with 20 points and eight assists. Kaleb Stewart came off the bench to add 17 points, including five 3-pointers.

