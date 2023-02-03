Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.

Co-Director of the City of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Department and chairman of KWMB, Stuart Hodnett, said he is thankful for the grant and investment into the city.

“We sincerely thank Keep Louisiana Beautiful for their investment in West Monroe,” Hodnett said. “The roundabouts on Arkansas Road serve as a gateway into our community, and this complete project will help continue our efforts to make West Monroe Beautiful a beautiful destination for those who enter the city limits of West Monroe.”

KWMB is going to work alongside the City of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Department to begin the project this spring.

Visit KWMB’s website to learn more information about the organization and see how you can be involved.

