Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.

Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.

Avis says people typically get their fatty acids from cold-water fish, but today, Avis told us about multiple other sources.

  • Walnuts
  • Flaxseed meal
  • Grass-fed beef
  • Deer meat

Fatty acids have multiple benefits outside of supporting your heart health. Avis explained fatty acids help with:

  • ADHD
  • Depression
  • Postpartum depression
  • Dementia
  • Brain function

Avis says although these benefits do exist, do not stop taking your medication if you are currently being treated by a physician and are taking medications for depression.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
GENERIC
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
A Monroe road has been temporarily closed.
High waters close down Monroe roads

Latest News

WestRock is a recipient of the 2023 Lantern Awards.
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid identity theft scams.
BBB: Preventing identity theft scams
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis