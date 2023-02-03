MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.

Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.

Avis says people typically get their fatty acids from cold-water fish, but today, Avis told us about multiple other sources.

Walnuts

Flaxseed meal

Grass-fed beef

Deer meat

Fatty acids have multiple benefits outside of supporting your heart health. Avis explained fatty acids help with:

ADHD

Depression

Postpartum depression

Dementia

Brain function

Avis says although these benefits do exist, do not stop taking your medication if you are currently being treated by a physician and are taking medications for depression.

