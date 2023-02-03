Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.
Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.
Avis says people typically get their fatty acids from cold-water fish, but today, Avis told us about multiple other sources.
- Walnuts
- Flaxseed meal
- Grass-fed beef
- Deer meat
Fatty acids have multiple benefits outside of supporting your heart health. Avis explained fatty acids help with:
- ADHD
- Depression
- Postpartum depression
- Dementia
- Brain function
Avis says although these benefits do exist, do not stop taking your medication if you are currently being treated by a physician and are taking medications for depression.
