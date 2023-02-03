Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - January is fiber focus month, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits provided by fiber.

Avis said she really loves fiber because it’s so good for you. She said fiber:

Helps to regulate bowel movements

Lowers cholesterol

Helps with blood glucose levels and appetite

Helps prevent cancer

Avis said it’s recommended that everyone gets 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day. Avis said you’re not getting a lot of fiber if you’re:

Eating out constantly

Not eating fresh vegetables

Not eating whole grains

Fibers also have a fullness factor. Avis said eating fibers helps a person stay full for a longer period of time.

