Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - January is fiber focus month, and nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits provided by fiber.

Avis said she really loves fiber because it’s so good for you. She said fiber:

  • Helps to regulate bowel movements
  • Lowers cholesterol
  • Helps with blood glucose levels and appetite
  • Helps prevent cancer

Avis said it’s recommended that everyone gets 25 to 35 grams of fiber per day. Avis said you’re not getting a lot of fiber if you’re:

  • Eating out constantly
  • Not eating fresh vegetables
  • Not eating whole grains

Fibers also have a fullness factor. Avis said eating fibers helps a person stay full for a longer period of time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

