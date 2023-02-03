Former Arkansas senator sentenced in federal bribery case

A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4...
A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4 years in prison on bribery charges.((Source: ABC/NBC))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4 years in prison on bribery charges.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the judge sentenced Hutchinson to 46 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay “substantial restitution.”

The sentence comes nearly four years after Hutchinson pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery.

Federal investigators said Hutchinson “stole thousands of dollars in state campaign contributions for his personal use and then attempted to conceal his crimes.”

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
GENERIC
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
A Monroe road has been temporarily closed.
High waters close down Monroe roads

Latest News

Senate Finance passes both bills during special session but made changes.
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/3
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
State board suspends two Memphis EMT’s after Tyre Nichols death
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case