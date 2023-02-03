Earthquake reported Thursday night
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel.
According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2.
It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
The quake had a depth of 9.7 kilometers, the USGS stated.
So far, no one has reported feeling it.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.