Concordia officials investigate firefighter accused of sex crime against minor

Robinson is accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Robinson is accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after allegedly communicating with what he believed to be a minor online.

CPSO Cyber Crime Unit says Edward J. Robison, 32, who was recently a firefighter with Oakdale Fire Department, was arrested after being identified as the adult subject in an investigation opened on Jan. 31.

Robinson allegedly contacted the victim via two different accounts, using false names and photos, according to CPSO.

CPSO says Robinson solicited for phone sex in exchange for money and also requested the minor watch him while he engaged in sexual activity.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Robinson was arrested by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of computer aided solicitation of a minor.

