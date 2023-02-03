Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe.

They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade this year, including 23 throwing floats.

The Krewe de Riviere is ready to roll on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. through the cities of Monroe and West Monroe.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. at the Downtown RiverMarket with a pet and children’s parade. You can check this page for updates.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be vendors, food trucks, magicians, and a mask-making station set up in the market area.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. leaving from West Monroe High School. Above all - the krewe wants to make sure you are safe, so don’t get close to the floats when they are throwing. Riders will be throwing to the back of the crowds.

The Downtown West Monroe Facebook page says there will be public toilets at 406 N. 6th St and 1 Mill Street.

The page also says the following street closures will take effect for this parade:

•Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, the West Monroe Police Department will close Travis and Riggs Streets to N. 7th Street until the end of the parade has turned onto N. 7th Street.

•At 4:30 p.m., N. 7th Street from Travis Street to Mill Street be closed as well as Mill and N. 8th Street to Lea Joyner Bridge.

•All side streets intersecting with N. 7th Street and Mill Street along the parade route will be closed. Streets will be reopened once the end of the parade crosses N. 7th and Stella Street.

•WMPD will stop southbound traffic at N. 7th Street and Larche Street at 4:30 p.m.

•Lea Joyner Bridge will close to all traffic, including vehicle and pedestrian, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

•Endom Bridge will close to all traffic at 4:45 p.m.

Here is the route for Feb 4, 2023:

This parade will start at West Monroe High School on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. (Source: City of West Monroe)

Check their Facebook page and website for updates and any future events.

Also - meet the Krewe de Riviere cat! Riviera showed up at their float den one day and felt very comfortable in Jessica Torricelli’s camera bag.

