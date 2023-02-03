BBB: Preventing identity theft scams

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid identity theft scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jan. 30-Feb. 3 is known as Identity Theft Week.

Jo Ann Deal of the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform viewers on how to avoid getting tricked by identity theft scams.

Deal says the Federal Trade Commission is your best friend when it comes to identity theft.

Deal says the BBB has partnered with FINRA and has become certified trainers for the company.

While discussing identity theft and tricks scammers use, Deal informed the viewers about WealthPress, to give an example.

  • FTC says WealthPress violated the law by making false earnings claims to convince people to buy its financial trading services.
  • WealthPress has agreed to stop making deceptive or misleading claims.
  • WealthPress will also pay more than $1.7 million to settle the case, with $1.2 million going back to the people affected.
  • BBB Provides Financial Fraud Fighting presentations with Free Materials from FINRA.

