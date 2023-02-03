Application to serve youth of Louisiana opens to high school students

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - High school students who have a strong interest in civic involvement and want to represent the voices of young people around Louisiana can now apply to the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC).

LYAC is an annually appointed body made up entirely of students tackling issues affecting Louisiana’s youth. 31 members will be chosen to study and address issues impacting young people such as education, mental health, civic engagement, the environment and school safety.

Those who apply have to be 14-19 years old and enrolled in a public or private high school, charter school, home school or GED skills program during the 2023-2024 school year.

All applicants need to submit two recommendation letters along with answers to the eight short essay questions and application form. The deadline to apply is March 24, 2023.

Access the application at civiced.louisiana.gov and then click on LYAC at the top of the page.

For more information, contact Megan Bella at bellam@legis.la.gov.

