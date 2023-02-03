Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix.

Smith said that Cash is still a puppy and will continue to grow.

Smith informed the viewers that the shelter is currently full, and many animals need a home. Pet adoptions are currently $70 cash for dogs and $80 cash for cats.

Pets from the shelter come with a voucher to get fixed. If you adopt Cash, you won’t have to worry about that, because Cash is already neutered.

Adoptions are done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can look online to see what animals they have available at petango.com. The shelter is also in need of volunteers.

Smith also informed viewers of an upcoming event. She said the Paws pet Mardi Gras parade will be on Feb. 11 in Antique Alley. She called it the best day of the year.

