Young Aviators Day happening at Chennault Museum

By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kids aged from elementary through high school will have an upcoming opportunity to learn about aviation from Louisiana Tech’s Alpha Eta Rho and Women in Aviation organizations.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., these two aviation organizations will be hosting Young Aviators Day at the Chennault Military and Aviation Museum in Monroe. There will be activities such as scavenger hunts, science demos and more.

Students will also have the opportunity to speak with pilots and get an inside look into aviation in their community.

There is going to be raffle for a discovery flight, which will be an opportunity for someone to be introduced to flying by going up in a plane with a certified instructor. The raffle will be $10.

Texas Roadhouse is sponsoring the event and will have plates available to purchase for $10.

Admission to the event will be $5 per family.

