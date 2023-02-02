ULM hosting FAFSA open house

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be helping high school and transfer students and their parents fill out federal financial aid forms on Feb. 7 anytime between 1-7 p.m.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a requirement for Louisiana students to qualify for TOPS and also lets the student and their guardians know what kind of financial aid is available to them to help pay for college and related expenses.

Filling out the FAFSA form can sometimes be overwhelming or confusing, which is why staff from ULM’s Recruitment and Financial Aid departments will be offering help to navigate the application process.

“ULM wants to make sure that no student leaves any money on the table,” said Erica Hopko, ULM Associate Director of Customer Service and Outreach. “We will help you fill out the FAFSA so that college can be more affordable.”

The FAFSA open house will be in the lobby of ULM’s Sandel Hall, located at 4020 Northeast Dr. in Monroe. Snacks and popcorn will be provided at the event.

Those who are interested in going can pre-register online at ulm.edu/money or simply show up at the door.

ULM says each student will need to bring their FSA ID information for themselves and their guardian(s), 2021 tax return and W-2 information for the student and their guardian(s). Attendees are also encouraged to bring along any questions they may have.

For more information about the FAFSA, visit studentaid.gov.

