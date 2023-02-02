Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school.

OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the photo she saw on her son’s phone that was sent from another student.

The student who sent the picture was contacted along with their parents and the student said he sent the picture as a joke, according to a press release from OPSO.

OPSO says it has been determined the photo was not of a firearm owned by anyone in the student’s home and was not a current photo of a firearm.

No firearm was brought on campus at Sterlington Middle School. Regardless, OPSO says any threats of this type of activity are taken seriously and are investigated fully.

OPSO says additional deputies were at the school this morning just as a precaution, but there have been no problems today.

