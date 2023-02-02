Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nicole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion ban when a fetus has abnormalities that it can’t survive after birth.

The bill, HB1301, would amend Arkansas law to say, “A person shall not purposely perform or attempt to perform an abortion except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency or in the case of a fetal abnormality incompatible with life.”

“This is not a political issue,” Clowney said.

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.