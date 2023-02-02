City of West Monroe seeking artist submissions for display

The City of West Monroe is looking for artist submissions.
The City of West Monroe is looking for artist submissions.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is asking local artists to submit works of art to help celebrate the city’s 140th birthday in 2023.

Local artists can submit art that showcase celebrations and historical photos, paintings or 2D artwork. Selected submissions will be on display at City Hall through 2023 with a special opening reception this spring.

Those who are interested in participating should submit a single PDF of their work to the West Monroe Mayor’s Office by Feb. 28.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at (318)-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

