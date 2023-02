MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fair Park Baptist Church is hosting a Champions of Faith night for women on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

The event will include shopping experiences, worship and a program with special guests.

Special guests include Congresswoman Julia Letlow, cancer survivor Amanda Alsup, and founder of The Vine Bethany Wilson.

Fair Park Baptist Church Champions of Faith (Source: Fair Park Baptist Church)

