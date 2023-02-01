WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT

A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.
A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.

You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com

Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Cold Weather Driving Tips

  • Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
  • Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
  • Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
  • Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School closures due to possible winter weather
Rayville councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges.
Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Weather Moving In

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Radar
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Freezing Rain On Radar
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power