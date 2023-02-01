VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado

A Deer Park police officer rushed into the station's back parking lot to rescue a K-9 from a patrol car. (SOURCE: City of Deer Park)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (CNN) – A police officer may have saved the life of his department’s K-9 as a tornado barreled through southeast Texas Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by the City of Deer Park Police Department shows an officer running outside as fierce winds and heavy rain pound the station’s back parking lot.

You can see another colleague running for cover as the officer gets to the patrol vehicle with the dog inside.

The video shows fencing coming loose between the building and vehicle as the officer works to get his K-9 out of the SUV.

Finally, the officer with the dog on a leash is seen dashing back inside the building.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado ground a path of 18 miles, damaging and destroying homes, businesses and schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School closures due to possible winter weather
Rayville councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges.
Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Winter Weather Moving In
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation

Latest News

Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 8th time
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
Biden lawyer: FBI finds no classified docs at beach house
GENERIC
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
LIVE: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Mourners gather for Nichols’ funeral