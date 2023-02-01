Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Phillip Moore Jr., call VPD at (601)-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

