Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Rayville Councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges after an investigation by Louisiana State Police.

They say on January 10, 2023, the Rayville Police Department contacted LSP to investigate a complaint that James was involved in an alleged physical altercation at a private residence. Rayville police say when they responded to the complaint, James threatened that she would fire them if she was arrested.

Troopers secured a search warrant and charged James. She’s charged with simple battery of persons and public intimidation. She was booked into the Richland Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

