Masur Museum hosting upcoming digital art workshop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Masur Museum of Art will be hosting an upcoming workshop teaching people how to bring their imagination to life through creating digital art on iPads on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Guest artist Brandon Virgil, who’s work is currently featured in Masur’s current exhibition: Art on Purpose: Creating a Lasting Legacy, will be teaching those interested in digital painting, sketching and illustrating how to use the Procreate app on an iPad with ease.

In the workshop, attendees will:

Get an introduction to procreate

Learn how to get started in the gallery

Learn about canvas selection

Learn about the app’s interfaces and brushes

Learn tips and tricks to optimize your work from a contemporary local artist

Those who attend the workshop must bring their own iPad for use with the Procreate app installed.

Basic skills using an Apple iPad and compatible electronic stylus or Apple Pencil is recommended, but not required.

The cost to attend is $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members.

