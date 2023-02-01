Hershell West passes away at the age of 82

Won the 1961 NAIA championship with Grambling
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Gram fam is mourning the loss of former Grambling basketball star Hershell West who help lead the Tigers to 3 SWAC titles and a NAIA championship. After West’s playing days, he went on to coach high school basketball. West racked up more than 650 career wins in the high school ranks and coached Louisiana hall of famer, Larry Wright. Wright payed tribute to his former coach

