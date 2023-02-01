Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31.

The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive will go toward feeding children, families and seniors who need food assistance.

The FBNELA said in a press release that peanut butter is a much-needed item at food banks because it is a protein-packed food that everyone enjoys.

Each year, the peanut butter drive helps the organization provide thousands of jars of peanut butter to people in the 12-parish service region. The non-profit said their goal this year is to raise 5,000 pounds of the well-loved spread.

Those who would like to donate are encouraged to donate peanut butter in plastic jars as plastic is safer and more durable to store than glass. Also, all nut butters and substitutes will be accepted during the drive.

Donations of peanut butter can be dropped off at the food bank, located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Those who do not live in Ouachita Parish can call the food bank at (318)-322-3567 to find the closest food pantry drop off in their area.

Monetary donations can also be made to the drive by Friday, March 31, by visiting www.foodbanknela.org, calling (318)-322-3567 or going in person.

