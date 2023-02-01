Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive

The Food Bank of NELA is hosting their 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive.
The Food Bank of NELA is hosting their 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive.(Source: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31.

The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive will go toward feeding children, families and seniors who need food assistance.

The FBNELA said in a press release that peanut butter is a much-needed item at food banks because it is a protein-packed food that everyone enjoys.

Each year, the peanut butter drive helps the organization provide thousands of jars of peanut butter to people in the 12-parish service region. The non-profit said their goal this year is to raise 5,000 pounds of the well-loved spread.

Those who would like to donate are encouraged to donate peanut butter in plastic jars as plastic is safer and more durable to store than glass. Also, all nut butters and substitutes will be accepted during the drive.

Donations of peanut butter can be dropped off at the food bank, located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Those who do not live in Ouachita Parish can call the food bank at (318)-322-3567 to find the closest food pantry drop off in their area.

Monetary donations can also be made to the drive by Friday, March 31, by visiting www.foodbanknela.org, calling (318)-322-3567 or going in person.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School closures due to possible winter weather
Rayville councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges.
Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Winter Weather Moving In
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation

Latest News

Mardi Gras
City of West Monroe announces Krewe de Riviere parade route, street closures
The Masur Museum is hosting an upcoming digital art workshop.
Masur Museum hosting upcoming digital art workshop
Experts warn of the signs of stalking
Experts outline signs and resources for victims of stalking
The USDA announced $8 million in investments for rural communities' in NELA.
$8 million invested into rural NELA communities for infrastructure improvement