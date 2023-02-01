City of West Monroe announces Krewe de Riviere parade route, street closures

Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced street closures and the parade route for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade, which is happening on Sat., Feb. 4.

The parade will start at 5 p.m. at West Monroe High School, travel south on N. 7th St. to Mill St. where it will go left. It will then go from Mill St. over the Lea Joyner Bridge into Monroe.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

  • Beginning at 3:30 p.m.
    • Travis St. and Riggs St. to N. 7th St. until end of parade has turned onto N. 7th St.
  • Beginning at 4:30 p.m.
    • N. 7th St. from Travis St. to Mill St. will be closed as well as Mill and N. 8th St. to the Lea Joyner Bridge
    • All side streets intersecting with N. 7th St. and Mill St. along the parade route will be closed
    • Streets will be opened once the end of parade crosses N. 7th and Stella St.
    • Southbound traffic at N. 7th St. and Larche St. will be stopped
    • Lea Joyner Bridge will close to all traffic, including vehicle and pedestrian
  • Beginning at 4:45 p.m.
    • Endom bridge will close to all traffic

For more information about street closures, call West Monroe Police Department at (318)-396-2772.

Learn more about the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade, visit their Facebook page, Krewe de Riviere.

This parade will start at West Monroe High School on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.
This parade will start at West Monroe High School on Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.(Source: City of West Monroe)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School closures due to possible winter weather
Rayville councilwoman Debra James is facing criminal charges.
Rayville councilwoman facing criminal charges
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Weather Moving In

Latest News

The Masur Museum is hosting an upcoming digital art workshop.
Masur Museum hosting upcoming digital art workshop
Experts warn of the signs of stalking
Experts outline signs and resources for victims of stalking
The USDA announced $8 million in investments for rural communities' in NELA.
$8 million invested into rural NELA communities for infrastructure improvement
Ruston moving away from inclement weather sirens, using CodeRed alert system.
Ruston moving to CodeRed emergency alert system