Bastrop police search for suspect accused of attempted homicide

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tresean Purdy.

Purdy is wanted for the charges of attempted second-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a weapon.

If anyone has information on Purdy’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

