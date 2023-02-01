Bastrop police search for suspect accused of attempted homicide
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tresean Purdy.
Purdy is wanted for the charges of attempted second-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a weapon.
If anyone has information on Purdy’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
