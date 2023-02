BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop Police Department arrested Michael Jones on Jan. 27, 2023, who they say is connected to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, near Highland and N. Washington in Bastrop.

BPD says Jones was arrested on the charges of attempted second-degree homicide, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

