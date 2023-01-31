Visit Natchez launching new branding and website

Visit Natchez announced they have launched new branding including a new logo and website
Visit Natchez announced they have launched new branding including a new logo and website(Source: Visit Natchez)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Visit Natchez announced they have launched new branding including a new logo and website.

The new tagline of the website will read “Experience Elevated.”

Visit Natchez says the marketing organization’s goal with the marketing agency, Stamp, was to include all that Natches has to offer and show there is more to the town than one would expect.

Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez says, “We are excited to kick off the new year with new branding and a website design that we hope will resonate with travelers and encourage them to visit Natchez. Whether you’re a food lover, history buff in search of cultural stories or nature explorer, Natchez is home to several signature experiences that you can’t find anywhere else in the world, and we feel that this new brand illustrates our ability to connect with the interests of today’s travelers.”

Visit Natchez’s new tagline was chosen to provide an appropriate expectation of what awaits in Natchez. The tagline speaks to the experiences and sites that await visitors of Natchez.

