Vicksburg mayor instates curfew for minors following shooting death of 13-year-old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Vicksburg has implemented a curfew after a teenager was killed and three others were injured in the city late Monday night.

The boy, who was 13 years old, was shot in the chest, police say. A 15-year-old was shot in the foot and a third person was shot in the shoulder.

As a crime prevention measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has now issued a curfew for juveniles which will start Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The proclamation states that minors 17 and under who are unmarried and not emancipated shall not be on any public streets, highways, parks, vacant lots, establishments or other public places within the city from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.

“This curfew protects children and is in the best interest of public health, safety and welfare,” the statement concludes.

