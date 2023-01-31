Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Before the sun rose Tuesday, Jan. 31, ArDOT reported multiple crashes on Interstates 40, 55, and 555 in Northeast Arkansas.

In Forrest City, the fire department responded to a crash on I-40 involving several semi-trucks.

In Forrest City, the fire department responded to a crash on I-40 involving several semi-trucks.(Forrest City Fire Department via Facebook)

In Poinsett County, a semi-truck slid across I-555, blocking the roadway. It took crews nearly two hours to clear the scene.

Crashes were reported in Craighead and Crittenden County, where all northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down following a crash near the Turrell exit that leads to Jonesboro.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Crashes were reported in Craighead and Crittenden County, where all northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down following a crash near the Turrell exit that leads to Jonesboro.

It was also slow going for motorists on I-555 in Jonesboro, where the thoroughfare was covered in a sheet of sleet and ice near the Harrisburg exit.(IDriveArkansas.com)

It was also slow going for motorists on I-555 in Jonesboro, where the thoroughfare was covered in a sheet of sleet and ice near the Harrisburg exit.

In the Ozarks, the roads and highways from Salem to Mammoth Spring were covered with ice. Our reporter, Hayden Savage, said Highway 289 was particularly “dangerous.”

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported similar troubles on its southern roads and highways.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported similar troubles on its southern roads and highways.(Missouri Department of Transportation)

Law enforcement agencies, including the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, urged motorists to stay at home and not drive unless necessary.

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office urged people to stay off the roads.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

