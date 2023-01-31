School closures due to possible winter weather
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:
- Beekman Charter School
- Morehouse Parish Schools and offices
- Union Parish Schools
- El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible.
- Junction City School District- Schools will have a 10:00 a.m. start. Bus routes will run 2 hours later than usual.
