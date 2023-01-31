School closures due to possible winter weather

Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.(filo | Source: Getty Images)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:

  • Beekman Charter School
  • Morehouse Parish Schools and offices
  • Union Parish Schools
  • El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible.
  • Junction City School District- Schools will have a 10:00 a.m. start. Bus routes will run 2 hours later than usual.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three victims were taken to the hospital.
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention...
Escaped inmates found by Columbia County police
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Town of Waterproof mayor shares problems in rural areas with members of Congress
Town of Waterproof mayor shares problems in rural areas with members of Congress
Town of Waterproof mayor shares problems in rural areas with members of Congress
Town of Waterproof mayor shares problems in rural areas with members of Congress
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
1 suspect arrested in alleged ambush of Monroe officers