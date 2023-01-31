Mayor Ellis invited to join 2023 Just City Mayoral Fellowship

Mayor Friday Ellis has been invited to join the 2023 Mayor’s Institute on City Design's Just...
Mayor Friday Ellis has been invited to join the 2023 Mayor’s Institute on City Design's Just City Mayoral Fellowship(Source: Mayor's Institute on City Design)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mayor Friday Ellis has been invited to join the 2023 Mayor’s Institute on City Design (MICD) Just City Mayoral Fellowship at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

MICD says, “The 2023 Fellowship will build upon past cohorts, focusing on ways to embed justice and equity goals within city governments’ policies and practices. This program will continue to explore ways to create lasting, transformational impacts from new federal revenue streams such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.”

During this Fellowship, a small group of mayors will look into conditions of injustice in their cities and help develop strategies to address them.

Mayor Ellis says he is looking forward to this opportunity.

“To have the opportunity to work with world-renowned urban planning and city design professionals is amazing. I’m looking forward to not only learning from these professionals but also learning from my fellow mayors. Running a city is hard work and I’m sure we all have different challenges that we can share with one another. I am most looking forward to bringing back what I learn so my team and I can continue making positive impacts on the city we love.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three victims were taken to the hospital.
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention...
Escaped inmates found by Columbia County police
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Visit Natchez announced they have launched new branding including a new logo and website
Visit Natchez launching new branding and website
In Forrest City, the fire department responded to a crash on I-40 involving several semi-trucks.
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with...
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
Tigers lose to Braves, 63-60.
Grambling men’s basketball falls to Alcorn State