Mayor Ellis invited to join 2023 Just City Mayoral Fellowship

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mayor Friday Ellis has been invited to join the 2023 Mayor’s Institute on City Design (MICD) Just City Mayoral Fellowship at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

MICD says, “The 2023 Fellowship will build upon past cohorts, focusing on ways to embed justice and equity goals within city governments’ policies and practices. This program will continue to explore ways to create lasting, transformational impacts from new federal revenue streams such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.”

During this Fellowship, a small group of mayors will look into conditions of injustice in their cities and help develop strategies to address them.

Mayor Ellis says he is looking forward to this opportunity.

“To have the opportunity to work with world-renowned urban planning and city design professionals is amazing. I’m looking forward to not only learning from these professionals but also learning from my fellow mayors. Running a city is hard work and I’m sure we all have different challenges that we can share with one another. I am most looking forward to bringing back what I learn so my team and I can continue making positive impacts on the city we love.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.