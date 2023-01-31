Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
The three victims were taken to the hospital.
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self

Latest News

Ruston moving away from inclement weather sirens, using CodeRed alert system.
Ruston moving to CodeRed emergency alert system
Ruston moving away from inclement weather sirens, using CodeRed alert system.
Ruston moving away from inclement weather sirens, using CodeRed alert system.
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and...
Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for amazing food