Ice storm leaves thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s.

Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

Many of those outages were reported in Craighead and Mississippi Counties, according to Entergy’s website.

Craighead: 1,625

Crittenden: 761

Cross: 77

Izard: 17

Lawrence: 209

Mississippi: 2,657

Poinsett: 2

Randolph: 749

St. Francis: 680

Woodruff: 156

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, which includes the Craighead Electric Co-Operative, reported Tuesday morning that 2,525 customers lost power, many of those in Woodruff County:

Cross: 211

Poinsett: 1

St. Francis: 72

Woodruff: 1,222

Jonesboro City Water & Light reported no outages.

To report power outages:

Clay County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-521-2450

clicking here

Report via text message by

Craighead Electric Cooperative:

Entergy Arkansas:

1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE)



Sign up for text message alerts, click here



Farmers Electric Cooperative:

870-523-3691



Jonesboro City Water & Light:

Mississippi County Electric Cooperative:

1-800-439-4563



North Arkansas Electric Cooperative:

Baxter County - 870-425-2141



Fulton County - 870-895-3221



Izard County - 870-670-5600



Sharp County - 870-994-2191





Report an outage from the NAEC mobile app, download it here

Osceola Municipal Light & Power

(870) 563-5245



Paragould Light Water and Cable

(870) 239-7700



Piggott Municipal Light Water and Sewer

(870) 598-3208



