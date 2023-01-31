Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for amazing food

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is LA Munchiezz. Owner Chris Carter and his mom Lisa Carter partner to make sure customers get a great meal. Simplicity is what makes the place special.

“It’s fresh, and it’s hot, and it’s full of flavor. Yeah, this is a real mom and son joint,” Carter said.

That combination is why one customer, Ajazhane Horne rushes from St. Francis Hospital to get here on a daily basis.

“Every day on my lunch break. 12 o’clock,” Horne explained.

Carter makes sure you will get great service here every time.

“It’s always a smiling face when you come through the window or when you call in, it’s always a happy person on the other line,” said Carter.

The food they offer is good and fresh southern staples.

“The catfish po’boy, I enjoy the po’boy because it is flavorful,” said Horne. “The crunchiness of the catfish and that Cajun spice is just right.”

Autoplay Caption

He had me try the chicken and waffles, but with his own creation, hot honey lemon pepper chicken. The flavors are amazing and different. You can ask him to create a unique creation for your order as well. It got messy, and if you know me, messy means it is good.

His family knows food. Carter has been watching his mom cook since he was young.

“She always did a lot of cooking, so I was always in the kitchen with her and my grandma. You know, watching them cooking, so it has always just been a big, you know,” said Carter.

And that is where Carter gets his inspiration.

Carter’s uncle is Deacon Cordell Blockson, who owned Best Buy restaurant and passed away in 2021.

He wants to continue his uncle’s legacy of giving back to the community.

So, walk up to the window, and order some great food, where Carter and his mom will greet you with a smile and feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.