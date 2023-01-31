Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says

Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new survey finds that parents are concerned about their children’s mental health.

According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of parents surveyed are “extremely” or “very worried” that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, followed by bullying which worries 35% of parents.

Experts say parents can watch for signs of anxiety and depression, like decreased interest in things, poor self-esteem and changes in mood, eating or sleep.

Other top concerns from the survey included kidnapping, dangers of drugs and alcohol, teen pregnancy and getting into trouble with the police.

Pew also found some parents were struggling with burnout.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said being a parent is somewhat harder than expected, 41% say it is tiring and 29% say it is stressful all or most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three victims were taken to the hospital.
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention...
Escaped inmates found by Columbia County police
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Visit Natchez announced they have launched new branding including a new logo and website
Visit Natchez launching new branding and website
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
Jamal Dupree, Tyre Nichols' brother, said police beat on him like he was "nothing." (CNN)
Tyre Nichols brother: They beat him like he was nothing