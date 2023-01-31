3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched

Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance. (WXYZ, DETROIT POLICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Three aspiring rappers who met in prison have been missing for 10 days after a Detroit gig suddenly was canceled because of an equipment problem, police said.

“We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday. “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”

The men, who live in Michigan, were identified as Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker.

They were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but the appearance was canceled.

Kelly’s fiancée said phone calls, text messages and social media contacts have not been answered since that night.

“I just beg for help, for anything. I need answers and, if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop,” Taylor Perrin said.

She said Kelly was working, taking college classes and polishing his rap skills — a turnaround after a robbery case.

“Armani did his time and came out as a whole new person,” Perrin told The Detroit News.

McGinnis said police are checking license plate readers and security video to try to solve the mystery.

“I’m confident that using those tools will help us get the answers that these families deserve,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

