Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation

Generic police investigation image
Generic police investigation image(WABI)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals on Jan. 25, 2023, after a six-month drug investigation.

LPSO says they obtained search warrants which led to the arrests of Nicholas Moore, 30, Miketavious Dice, 34, and Ladarius Winzer, 41.

Sheriff Stephen Williams says they found 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, an assortment of prescription pills, promethazine and around $10,000 in cash during the search.

LPSO says all three individuals were booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on numerous drug charges.

Sheriff Williams says Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team, Lincoln Parish Criminal Investigative Division, LPSO K9, Lincoln Parish Special Response Team, Drug Enforcement Administration, Ruston Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Tech University Police, Metro Narcotics and the Louisiana National Guard Counterdrug Task Force also participated in this investigation.

Horse and cattle enthusiasts travel to West Monroe for Ike Derby Classic
