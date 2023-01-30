Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
Dashcam video of the family's ordeal reveals just how heavy the winds and rain were. It shows...
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: The video appears to tell a different story.
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols beating video appears to contradict early police statements
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid identity theft scams.
BBB: Preventing identity theft scams