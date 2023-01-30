Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s impact on NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Prevention on the Go program provides educational and early detection resources to the Delta Region of northeast Louisiana.

The Delta Region includes Morehouse, Ouachita, Caldwell, LaSalle, Richland, West and East Carroll, Madison, Tensas, Franklin, Catahoula and Concordia parishes.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has given the cancer center a three-year grant allowing them to lessen the burden of cancer for underserved communities in northeast Louisiana.

The cancer center says they have hosted 59 cancer screening events, providing 703 screenings since Jan. 2022.

Throughout 2022, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center says 57.81% of participants were uninsured, 74.96% of participants had no primary care physician and 38.6% of participants had never been screened.

With the help of local organizations, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center works to improve survivorship for the people of northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.