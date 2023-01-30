LSP: Missing 8-year-old last seen in Covington; Woman wanted for questioning

He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST
COVINGTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory early Monday, Jan. 30 on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion, who is missing.

He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police.
He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police.(Louisiana State Police)

Authorities report Gremillion was last seen in the 19000 block of W. Front Street in Covington on Sunday around 7:00 p.m. when his non-custodial mother took him.

Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3′5″ tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans and black boots, according to State Police.

Officials added Gremillion suffers from a medical condition and is in need of his required medication. He is believed to be in imminent danger without the medication.

Paris Souza is wanted for questioning in Gremillion’s disappearance, officials say. Souza is a 28-year-old female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′1″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is possibly driving a white Ford F-250 pickup truck with a La. license plate that reads Z420891.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Souza or Gremillion or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Covington Police Department.

