GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police vehicle has filed a lawsuit.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: This story could be disturbing for some viewers.

(CNN) – A Colorado woman hit by a train while in police custody is suing the police departments and officers involved.

Body camera video shows what happened on Sept. 16, 2022.

Yareni Rios was in the back of a police vehicle parked on train tracks when an oncoming train slammed into it.

The lawsuit said Platteville and Fort Lupton officers were negligent.

Platteville Sgt. Pablo Vasquez pulled Rios over for alleged road rage, according to the lawsuit. Fort Lupton officer Jordan Steinke cuffed her and put her in the back seat of the car parked on train tracks.

Rios said she screamed for help when she heard the train’s horn.

She said Fort Lupton officer Ryan Thomeczek jumped out of the way and warned the others but left her in the car.

The train struck the vehicle 16 seconds after the first horn.

An attorney for Rios said she suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured sternum and tibia, nine broken ribs, broken teeth, and head trauma.

Steinke and Vasquez face criminal charges for the incident. Their attorneys and departments have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
Dashcam video of the family's ordeal reveals just how heavy the winds and rain were. It shows...
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

.
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates National Guard in response to winter weather
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story
GENERIC PHOTO OF A KNIFE
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings