Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates National Guard in response to winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, La. (KNOE) - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated winter weather support teams from the National Guard to support Arkansas State Police in Lowell and Fort Smith, according to a press release from State Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. W.B. Phillips, II.

Each of the winter weather support teams is made up of 5 people. Phillips says the teams will work around the clock until no longer needed.

The teams will travel along ASP-designated roads to help drivers to safety.

Phillips says teams are not authorized to recover privately owned or commercial vehicles. They are, however, able to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area should the need arise.

The troops were sent at noon on Jan. 30 and will be assisting communities until road conditions have improved and ASP decide that they no longer need support.

The Arkansas National Guard is also prepared to support ASP in Newport, Forrest City and Clarksville as weather conditions warrant and ASP determines a need.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.