Get free tax preparation in NELA with United Way’s VITA program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United Way of Northeast Louisiana will be offering free tax preparation to qualifying people beginning Feb. 6 and running through Feb. 17, 2023.

Northeast Louisiana Residents will have the chance to participate in United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) and have certified tax preparers help save taxpayers money by offering free services, which typically cost money.

The United Way’s Director of Community Initiatives Michelle Saucer said VITA services are an important part of the non-profit’s financial stability work.

“We know that hardworking, taxpaying individuals and families often struggle to make ends meet,” Saucer said. “Our VITA services help these families access professional tax filing services at no cost while also maximizing their refund.”

VITA Eligibility as set by the IRS:

People who generally make $60,000 or less

Persons with disabilities

Limited English-speaking taxpayers

Services will be offered in Monroe and Ruston by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit unitedwaynela.org/vita. More information and instructions will be given once registered.

Those who do not qualify for the VITA program can visit myfreetaxes.com, a free service available to taxpayers earning less than $73,000 per year.

