Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self

(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. was arrested this morning on charges such as money laundering, computer fraud and malfeasance in office.

Ryder is accused of diverting public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPal.

An audit report released in June of 2022, which KNOE previously reported on, said Ryder violated state and federal law.

“Former Clerk of Court Deputy Clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. used an online money transfer system (PayPal) to divert $344,226 of public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself from December 24, 2014 to October 10, 2018,” the report said. “By improperly transferring and receiving public funds he was not entitled to received, Mr. Ryder may have violated state and federal law.”

As Ouachita Parish deputy clerk, Ryder operated the office’s PayPal account. Ryder said he had an agreement to have his salary paid through the office’s PayPal account, the audit report stated.

Louise Bond, who was Ouachita Parish Clerk at the time, told the auditor that there was no such agreement.

Ryder has now been arrested on the following charges:

  • Money Laundering; Transactions Involving Proceeds of Criminal Activity
  • Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds
  • Computer Fraud
  • Malfeasance in Office
  • Theft

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Winnfield woman dies after Lasalle Parish crash
GENERIC PHOTO OF A KNIFE
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
GENERIC POLICE IMAGE
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
Dashcam video of the family's ordeal reveals just how heavy the winds and rain were. It shows...
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
Madison Brooks
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements

Latest News

Generic police investigation image
Ruston men arrested after 6 month drug investigation
.
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates National Guard in response to winter weather
GENERIC PHOTO OF A KNIFE
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
Horse and cattle enthusiasts travel to West Monroe for Ike Derby Classic
Horse and cattle enthusiasts travel to West Monroe for Ike Derby Classic