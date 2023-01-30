Columbia County police searching for escaped inmates

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention...
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention facility around 1 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023, after a security check attack.(Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says several inmates escaped the Columbia County Detention facility around 1 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2023, after a security check attack.

CCSO says several of the inmates escaped during a security check after they handcuffed and assaulted the jailers.

During the attack, CCSO says the inmates grabbed one of the jailers’ keys to the jail and vehicles.

CCSO says the inmates escaped the jail and drove off in one of the vehicles.

The Columbia County Sheriff says the inmates are identified as:

  • Rico Jermaine Rose, 32- wanted for capital murder
  • Denickolas Brown, 32- drugs/firearms
  • Darius Patterson, 19- terroristic acts
  • Meadow Saulsberry, 20- terroristic acts

CCSO says Rose and Brown have local connections in Columbia County while Patterson and Saulsberry have connections in Louisiana and Texas.

The Columbia County Sheriff says these men are possibly armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (870)-235-3747.

