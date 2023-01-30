Caldwell Parish officials searching for suspect accused of stabbing three people
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say stabbed three people this morning.
CPSO Sheriff Clay Bennett says a perimeter has been set up around Caldwell Parish Housing Authority Project.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
